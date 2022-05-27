Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $139.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 8,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,665. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.