ZKSpace Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.30 million and $1.85 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,928.92 or 1.75837323 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 360.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00512572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

