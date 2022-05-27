Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. Argus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.96.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,613,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,859. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

