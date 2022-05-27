Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.96.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

