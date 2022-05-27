Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115-1.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,613,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,859. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.96.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

