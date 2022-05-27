Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 10,613,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,859. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.96.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 over the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

