ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 601.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,338 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

