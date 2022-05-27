Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,960.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $13,720,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

