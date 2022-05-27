Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

ZUO stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

