Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $402-406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Zuora by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

