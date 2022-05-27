Zynecoin Market Cap Reaches $5.70 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $26,198.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.39 or 1.00073352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

