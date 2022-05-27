Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYNE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. King Wealth bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,695. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

