$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,668. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

