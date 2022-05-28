-$0.09 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 66,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,613. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

