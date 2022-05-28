$0.11 EPS Expected for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thoughtworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

TWKS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,340. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 172.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

