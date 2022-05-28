$0.20 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $54.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

