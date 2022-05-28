-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 956,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,890. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.