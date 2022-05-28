-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). POINT Biopharma Global reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 265,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,876. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $731.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -0.39.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

