-$0.24 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

