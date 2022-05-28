$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,321,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,295. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.