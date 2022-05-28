$0.53 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.