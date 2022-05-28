$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.