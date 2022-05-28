-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $5,945,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 267,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,180. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

About COMPASS Pathways (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.