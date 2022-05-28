$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.67. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 162,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 536,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,428,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,954,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,984. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

