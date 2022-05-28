-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 246,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

