$0.75 EPS Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SMART Global by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in SMART Global by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGH opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

