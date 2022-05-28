$1.02 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 892,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.