$1.05 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TTEK traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.