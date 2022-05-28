$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.90. 232,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,910. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

