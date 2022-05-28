$1.15 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

