$1.15 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

