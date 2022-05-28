-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.93). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in bluebird bio by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after buying an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.28. 2,301,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,418. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

