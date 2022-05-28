$1.30 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.38. CRA International reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CRAI traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $628.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in CRA International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

