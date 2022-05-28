$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,310. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

