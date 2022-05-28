$1.40 EPS Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.39. Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.35.

BIDU traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.09. 4,571,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,400. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 16.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Baidu by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

