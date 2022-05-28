1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 157,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 152,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 672,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 527,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

