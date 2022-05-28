$1.93 EPS Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $156.04 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UniFirst by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

