100,000 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after buying an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 206,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

CubeSmart stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 1,407,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

