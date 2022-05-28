100,000 Shares in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 during midday trading on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

