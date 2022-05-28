10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $162,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,504,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,101. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

