12,866 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,660. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $75.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

