$160.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to report sales of $160.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.03 million to $161.00 million. Cactus reported sales of $108.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $670.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.20 million to $674.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $823.26 million, with estimates ranging from $805.80 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 292,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,350. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,659,370 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cactus by 788.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 965,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,798,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

