$165.25 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will post $165.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.16 million and the highest is $165.33 million. TowneBank reported sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $676.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TowneBank.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,984,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,352,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 156,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. 117,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,742. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

