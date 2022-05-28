$177.18 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce $177.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $179.10 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $287.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $710.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $711.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.70 million, with estimates ranging from $720.30 million to $738.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,598,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.77. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

