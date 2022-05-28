$180.90 Million in Sales Expected for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) to announce $180.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.60 million and the highest is $188.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $713.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $725.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $932.18 million, with estimates ranging from $900.60 million to $959.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,936. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

