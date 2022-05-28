$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Imperial Oil posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.
IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
