$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Imperial Oil posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imperial Oil.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:IMO traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $55.91. 621,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

