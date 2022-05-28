$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.04 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27,600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $28.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 902,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,033. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,815,046.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,311,200. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 162,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

