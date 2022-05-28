202,400 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 202,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. Cameco makes up approximately 1.8% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. 5,001,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,096. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

