$206.27 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $206.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.96 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Penumbra reported sales of $184.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Shares of PEN traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. 223,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,048. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 52.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 354.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

