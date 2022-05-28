235,167 Shares in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.94% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 190,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,977. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp.

